SDRF team conducts mock plane crash exercise in Dehradun

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 5th September 2020 5:18 pm IST
Dehradun: State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) continues to lead the way in emergency preparations with its recent participation in the mock plane crash scenario at the Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun.

On Saturday, with a 12-member team of the SDRF, sub-inspector Mohit Singh led the mock plane crash exercise, which involved other teams including Dehradun police, fire services, medical team.

The main aim of conducting this mock plane exercise was to train the personnel on how to coordinate with the other departments at the time of the emergency and carry out rescue operation smoothly.

Source: ANI
