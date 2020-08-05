Sean Penn confirms he married Leila George on a ‘COVID wedding’

Posted By Neha Published: 5th August 2020 10:41 pm IST
Sean Penn

Washington D.C.: American actor Sean Penn has confirmed that he is once again a married man.

According to Page Six, the 59-year-old actor said Monday (local time) on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ that he and girlfriend 28-year-old Leila George tied the knot on Thursday.

Meyers asked Penn, “There are reports that you recently got married, is this true?”, to which the Oscar winner raised his hand, showing off his wedding band.

Penn said of the nuptials, “We did a COVID wedding. By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom, we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way.”

Page Six reported on Saturday that Penn and George quietly wed after four years of dating. Philanthropist Irena Medavoy congratulated the couple Friday on Instagram in a since-deleted post.

This is Penn’s third marriage. He was married to Madonna from 1985-1989 and Robin Wright from 1996-2010. He and Wright share two children: daughter 29-year-old Dylan and 26-year-old son Hopper.

George, also an actor, is the daughter of ‘Law & Order’s’ Vincent D’Onofrio.

Source: ANI
Categories
Hollywood
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close