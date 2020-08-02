Sean Penn secretly marries Leila George

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 2nd August 2020 5:28 pm IST
Sean Penn secretly marries Leila George

Los Angeles, Aug 2 : Hollywood star Sean Penn walked down the aisle with actress Leila George, says a close friend of the couple.

Philanthropist Irena Medavoy announced the news that the couple recently married, reports eonline.com.

“We are so happy for @leilageorge #seanpenn getting married,” Irena captioned her post on Friday, alongside a throwback image of the newlyweds.

“We love you. Thank you for being like family… we are over the moon to find your soul mate true partner.”

The philanthropist concluded: “You are meant to be together… God Bless you both and the family you have joined. Introducing the Penn’s.”

Taking to Instagram Stories, Irena continued to celebrate the couple’s wedding and even gave a glimpse of Leila’s wedding rings.

“Married. Congratulations to these epic magical people,” Irene captioned one Instagram Story, and wrote for the other, “Congratulations we love you”.

Sean and Leila began dating in 2016.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

