Searching for life partner? Know how Siasat Matri is helping prospective brides, grooms

Hyderabad: The journey that starts after nikah can be awesome if the wife makes her husband glad to come home and the husband makes his wife sorry to see him leave. However, finding such a life partner is a challenging task in this busy world.

In search of the better half, some people end up paying a hefty fee to marriage agencies. Despite collecting such fees, these agencies could not meet the expectations of the prospective brides and grooms.

Because of the poor success rate at such agencies, most people have shifted to online matrimonial services as they not only provide the convenience of searching profiles from the comfort of home but also ensures privacy.

Shameem of a Muslim matrimonial agency based in Hyderabad said, “In the past few years, we have noticed a dip in the marriage seeker applications as people are preferring online Muslim matrimony websites”.

Are all online matrimonial services good?

Although online Muslim matrimonial services are better when compared to agencies, all websites are not trustworthy.

Apart from trust issues, most of the online matrimonial service providers charge a hefty membership fee which is not affordable for all.

To address these issues, Siasat Matri started offering matrimonial services at affordable prices (click here to register and check profiles).

At present, most of the online services providers are unable to provide the desired service despite collecting thousands of rupees whereas, Siasat Matri which has a high success rate is offering services at a membership price as low as Rs. 2000.

Abdul Rahman (name changed to ensure privacy), a Hyderabadi who was unable to find desired life partner despite paying a hefty service fee at a marriage agency found his better half in June within a month of registering on Siasat Matri.

It is not an isolated case, many people found their life partners within at most three months of becoming members of Siasat Matri.

Video matrimonial services

Recently, SiasatMatri also started a video matrimonial series to help the prospective brides and grooms in finding their life partners from the comfort of their homes.

So far, 13 episodes have been released. In each episode, profiles of alliances seekers from all walks of life are showcased.

In case if you are still unaware of the series, below is the last episode of the series.

Ever since the release of the first episode of the series, it has helped many alliance seekers in finding their life partners. Persons who are looking for second marriages are also able to get tremendous responses due to the video matrimonial series.

The next episode i.e., episode 14 is scheduled to be released at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 11.

Do you want your profile to be showcased in episode 15?

Persons who want their profile to be showcased in episode 15 of the matrimonial video series can register on siasat matri now (click here) and become a member (click here to know membership plans).

Apart from the video matrimonial series, members can search from thousands of biodatas available on the Siasat Matri website.

Please register for free & all services can be availed on mobile by downloading the Android application of ‘Siasat Matri’ from the Google Play store (Download Now) & the iOS App for Apple (Download Now).

Still, having queries? Feel free to contact the Siasat Matri team by dialing +917207524803 or +917207244144 or +919550494556.

For more updates, follow Siasat Matri on Facebook, Instagram & YouTube Channel.