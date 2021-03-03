Seat-sharing with AIADMK to be finalised in couple of days: BJP

New Delhi, March 2 : For the Tamil Nadu assembly polls, the BJP-AIADMK alliance is likely to seal the seat sharing deal in a day or two.

During his recent visit to Tamil Nadu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had discussed the seat-sharing formula with the AIADMK leadership. Polls for the 234-seats Tamil Nadu assembly are scheduled on April 6.

BJP National General Secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge C. T. Ravi said talks are on with the alliance partner and everything will be finalised within a couple of days.”Talks are on with AIADMK and the outcome (seat-sharing formula) will be shared with everyone in the coming days,” he said.

Recently union minister of states for Home, and poll in-charge for Tamil Nadu, G. Kishan Reddy, party state unit chief L. Murugan and Ravi held talks with AIADMK leadership.On Sunday, Chief Minister E K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam met Shah to discuss the seat sharing.

BJP sources said the BJP has identified 60 assembly seats in states where the saffron party had performed well in the past. “The BJP has demanded maximum seats from these 60 ‘A’ category seats,” he said.

Another BJP source said that the AIADMK is offering a lesser number of seats than what the party (BJP) asked for. “The AIADMK leaders told us that they can’t give more than 20 odd seats to us. Talks are on and a seat sharing formula acceptable to both the party will be reached soon,” he said.

It is learnt that the BJP is seeking something over two dozen seats to contest and make its presence felt in the state assembly. “Our focus is to get maximum seats from where chances of our winning are good and ensure maximum strike rate on seats that the BJP candidates are going to contest in Tamil Nadu,” a senior BJP leader said.

The AIADMK has sealed a deal with its alliance partner PMK by offering 23 seats. Seats on which the PMK will contest will be identified later.

