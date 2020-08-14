SEBI appoints G P Garg as Executive Director

By News Desk 1 Published: 14th August 2020 10:20 pm IST

Mumbai, Aug 14 : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has appointed G.P. Garg as an Executive Director.

He took charge as the Executive Director on Friday.

Prior to his promotion as Executive Director, Garg was Chief General Manager in SEBI and has handled several important assignments in SEBI since joining in January 1994, an SEBI statement said.

“He has been closely associated with SEBI’s initiatives on Financial Literacy and Investor Education in the country. Garg played a key role in establishment of National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) including setting up of the new state of the art campus at Patalganga,” it said.

READ:  Reliance deal going through due diligence: Saudi Aramco CEO

Garg, who holds degrees in engineering, law and management, has headed departments like treasury and accounts, facilities management, establishment, office of investor assistance and education and central public information office.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close