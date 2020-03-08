SEBI recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 147 vacancies

A+ A-

New Delhi: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) invited applications from interested and eligible candidates to fill up 147 vacancies of various posts.

As per the notification issued by the statutory body, applications are invited to fill up the ‘Assistant Manager’ post in General, Legal, Information Technology, Engineering (Civil), Engineering (Electrical), Research and Official Language.

Details of vacancies

Details of the number of vacancies in various streams are as follow:

Stream Educational Eligibility Number of vacancies General Master’s Degree in any discipline, Bachelors’ Degree in Law, Bachelors’ Degree in Engineering from a recognized university, CA / CFA / CS / Cost Accountant. 80 Legal Bachelor’s Degree in Law 34 Information Technology Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Electrical / Electronics / Electronics And Communication / Information Technology / Computer Science) OR Masters in Computers Application OR Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a postgraduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in Computers / Information Technology. 22 Engineering (Civil) Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering 1 Engineering (Electrical) Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering 4 Research Master’s Degree in Statistics / Economics / Commerce / Business Administration (Finance) / Econometrics 5 Official Language Master’s Degree in Hindi with English as one of the subjects at Bachelor’s Degree level or Master’s Degree in Sanskrit / English / Economics / Commerce with Hindi as a subject at Bachelor’s Degree level 1

The upper age limit for the candidates is 30 years as on 29th February 2020.

Mode of selection

The selection process consists of three stages:

Online screening Online examination Interview

The fee for the examination is Rs. 1000. However, candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD have to pay Rs. 100 towards examination fee.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of SEBI.

For further details, candidates can read official notification.