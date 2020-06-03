Second COVID-19 case detected in Sikkim

Gangtok: A man who returned from Delhi recently tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the number of cases in the state to two, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old man, who returned from the national capital on May 25, was found to be COVID-19 positive on Tuesday night, Health Secretary Pempa Tshering Bhutia told PTI.

He was lodged at a quarantine facility in the Mining area of East Sikkim on arrival from Delhi, he said.

However, his two direct contacts living in the same room have tested negative.

Sikkim now has two COVID-19 cases and both are asymptomatic, Bhutia said.

Both the patients are undergoing treatment at STNM Hospital in Sokeythang near the state capital, the health official said.

Sikkim reported its first case of COVID-19 on May 23 when a 25-year-old man from Rabangla in the South District tested positive after returning from Delhi.

Source: PTI

