Second phase of COVID vaccine drive in Mumbai

By Minhaj Adnan|   Published: 4th March 2021 4:21 pm IST
Mumbai: A man escorts a senior citizen in a wheelchair to receive the first dose of Covid vaccine at BKC jumbo vaccination centre in Mumbai, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: A man escorts a senior citizen in a wheelchair to receive the first dose of Covid vaccine at BKC jumbo vaccination centre in Mumbai, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: People wait in an observation area after receiving the first dose of Covid vaccine at BKC jumbo vaccination centre in Mumbai, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Senior citizens wait for their turn to receive the first dose of Covid vaccine at BKC jumbo vaccination centre in Mumbai, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: A medic explains the procedure of getting a COVID vaccine to the Mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Kishori Pednekar, at BKC jumbo vaccination centre in Mumbai, Thursday, March 4, 2021.(PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

