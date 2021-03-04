Second phase of COVID vaccine drive in Mumbai

Mumbai: A man escorts a senior citizen in a wheelchair to receive the first dose of Covid vaccine at BKC jumbo vaccination centre in Mumbai, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: People wait in an observation area after receiving the first dose of Covid vaccine at BKC jumbo vaccination centre in Mumbai, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: Senior citizens wait for their turn to receive the first dose of Covid vaccine at BKC jumbo vaccination centre in Mumbai, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil) Mumbai: A medic explains the procedure of getting a COVID vaccine to the Mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Kishori Pednekar, at BKC jumbo vaccination centre in Mumbai, Thursday, March 4, 2021.(PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil)