Second wave of COVID-19, people need to be very cautious: KCR

Hyderabad: Confirming a second wave of coronavirus (COVID-9) in Telangana, chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday asked citizens in Hyderabad and the state to ensure all precautions to avoid getting infected with COVID-19. KCR also warned people that a second lockdown might be imposed if the situation comes to it.

“If we don’t want lockdown people to have to be safe and follow COVID-19 precautions,” said KCR towards the end of a press conference he addressed after releasing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) manifesto for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. The chief minister, who is also he TRS’s supremo, made some promises to the people on several issues.

TRS manifesto highlights

Free drinking water supply up to 20,000 litres for households in GHMC limits from December.

Free power supply to barber shops, salons, laundry shops, Dhobi ghats, across Telangana from December

Waiver of minimum demand charges for HT, LT category power connections for cinema theatres across Telangana state

Help to small budget movies, assistance to films made with a budget of under Rs. 10 cr by way of state GST reimbursement

Permission for all theatres to increase the number of shows and revise ticket charges as in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi