Second wave orphans many children, officials to tackle illegal adoptions

The commission asked authorities concerned to circulate the information about ‘legal adoptions' in all departments, among the respective NGOs and the general public.

By Falguni Lalwani|   Updated: 20th May 2021 2:41 pm IST
Orpahned children due to Covid-19 (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The second wave of COVID-19 proved to be fatal for many, with many children left orphaned overnight. And for those children who are left with not attenders, the risk of illegal adoptions is on the rise.

After looking at several of such cases, the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR), is asking people to take up adoption only after following legal procedures.

The commission is asking officials to stay on alert about illegal adoptions as it can further result in child trafficking. They spoke to all the district collectors to consider it as a high-priority task and instructed all the authorities concerned and available to circulate the information about ‘legal adoptions’ in all departments, among the respective NGOs and the general public.

TSCPCR officials have also cautioned people not to engage in such practices, and added that there was a systematic punishment for the ones who will try.

