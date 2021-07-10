Secretariat Mosques: JAC to start ‘Public contact programme’

Hyderabad: In order to bring awareness about the Telangana Government’s alleged delay tactics in re-constructing the Mosques at Secretariat complex, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) has decided to start a ‘public contact programme’ from July 11.

The convenor JAC and President Tehreek Muslim Shabban, Mushtaq Malik on Saturday said that the Government has been resorting to inordinte deylay in commencing the construction work two Mosques at Secretariat complex which were razed during the demolition. He alleged that TRS Government has been repeatedly postponing the date of laying the foundation of Mosques.

The Mosques were constructed by the Nizam of Hyderabd and by re-constructing the religious places KCR is not doing favour to the Muslim community.

Mushtaq Malik said that in wake of Government’s delay tactics the Joint Action Committee has decided to start a public contact programme’ from Sunday onwards and the members of JAC shall be visiting various colonies and bring awareness about the ongoing issue of Secretariat Mosques.

A Sub Committee Headed by Mufti Mujtaba and Advocate Shakeel will act as co-ordinator and Secretary along with three others consisting of a 5 members team will submit the detailed report about the public feedback. After that JAC will decide further course of action about the kind of Protest to be taken up for the issue.