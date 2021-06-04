NCM issues notice to Telangana govt on secretariat mosques’ demolition

Hyderabad: The National Commission for Minorities has issued notice to Somesh Kumar Chief Minister Telangana state in connection with the razing of two Masjid and a Temple in Secretariat Complex.

Acting on the complaint filed by the former corporator and MBT spokesperson Amjedullah Khan Khalid against the unwarranted razing of Masjids and a temple in the old secretariat complex, the National Commission for Minorities has sought reply from the state Government within 10 days of the receiving notice, failing which the Commission will be constrained to take action.

The MBT spokesperson in his petition to the Minorities commission contended that on July 17, the then existing Temple namely Nalla Pochamma Temple which is situated at in one of the Block A Block, and Two Mosques namely Masjid Dafaatir-e-Muatamadi located adjacent to the ‘C’ Block and Masjid-e-Hashmi Located near the ‘D’ Block within the vicinity of Secretariat Complex were demolished.

“Though KCR has announced in the floor of assembly for re-building the Masjids, no steps have been inititated to take up the construction of the sam: said Amjedullah

The Government had earlier informed the High Court that the construction of the places of worship will be taken up soon.