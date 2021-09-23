Secular Sara’s new Insta post is about – masjid, church and temple

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is often spotted visiting various holy places across India. From Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter frequently visit religious places.

Sara Ali Khan is currently on a holiday mode. After having a gala time in the Maldives, the actress is enjoying some peace and quiet in Kashmir. On Wednesday, Sara shared a set of photos from holy places along with a quote which translates to respecting all religions on Instagram.

“Agar firdaus bar roo-e zameen ast, Hameen ast-o hameen ast-o hameen ast. 💟☮️☪️🕉✝️. If there is a paradise on earth, It is this, it is this, it is this.Sarv Dharm Sambhav. सर्व धर्म सम भाव,” she wrote.

While in one photo, she is seen posing outside a church and mosque, Sara also got clicked while praying in a shrine, gurudwara and temple.

Sara Ali Khan’s Kashmir diaries

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in Atrangi Re along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.