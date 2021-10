Hyderabad: The Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) imposed a fine of Rs. 75000 on Alpha Hotel that is located near Secunderabad.

The fine was imposed for raising unauthorized advertisement.

As per the e-challan generated by the Central Enforcement Cell of EVDM, the violations include unauthorized erection of banners, cutouts and installing advisement elements 15 feet from the ground level, Telangana Today reported.