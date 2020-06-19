Secunderabad: CTC sees surge in sales due to online classes

Hyderabad: Chenoy Trade Center commonly referred to as CTC located in Secunderabad witnessed a surge in the sales of laptops, desktops and other peripherals and accessories due to online classes amid coronavirus pandemic.

CTC of Secunderabad witnessing rise in sales

The market that witnessed drastic drop in business due to nationwide lockdown started seeing spike in sales.

Parents of the students are seen visiting CTC to buy laptops, desktops, headphones, webcams etc. The demand of these items went up after educational institution decided to shift classes online.

People prefer to buy basic version

However, as per the trend seen at the market, people prefer to buy basic version and the costlier ones.

Cellphones and tablets are also in demand due to online classes. People prefer to buy cellphones that cost less than Rs. 15000.

Seeing the demand for accessories, distributors increased the prices. The cost of a laptop screen which used to be Rs. 2200 is now Rs. 3500 whereas, the cost of the keyboard increased from Rs. 450 to Rs. 650.