Secunderabad railway station platform ticket hiked

Hyderabad: The platform tickets of the Secunderabad railway station are proving to be an extra burden on the common man pockets. The platform tickets of the railway station have increased 2-3 times in comparison to the ticket prices in the RTC buses and local trains.

Friends or relatives who come to receive or send their family members have to purchase the platform ticket which is proving to be an extra financial burden on them. One has to pay Rs.50 for a single ticket to enter the railway station.

Two years back to control the mass gathering of the people at the railway station, the rail authorities increased the platform tickets from Rs.10 to Rs.30. At present, the platform ticket has been hiked again by another Rs.20 making Rs.50 as an entry fee.

The Secunderabad railway platform ticket is being charged 5 times more than the MMTS ticket which has left people annoyed. For an instance, MMTS general class ticket fare from Secunderabad to Borabanda is Rs.5.

The highest ticket fare of MMTS is Rs.15 whereas the Secunderabad Railway platform ticket is priced at Rs.50.