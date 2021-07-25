Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu celebrated with gusto and fervor

Hyderabad: The famous Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu was celebrated with gusto and fervor. The devotees queued up before the temple from the early hours of Sunday and performed special poojas at the presiding deity.

State Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy and State Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav participated in the celebrations and presented silk clothes on behalf of the state government. Minister Indrakaran Reddy and his wife also presented bonam to the presiding deity on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion minister IndraKaran Reddy said that has had prayed for the well being of the people of the state. He also said that they had prayed the deity for the prevention of the Covid virus. Several prominent people of the state also prayed at the temple.

The governor of Himachal Pradesh Bandaru Dattatreya, TPCC Chief A. Revanth Reddy also took part in the celebrations at the temple.

The wife of CM KCR K. Shoba , Santosh, MP also participated in the celebrations. The officials have asked all the devotees to pray at the temple by following Covid norms.

The police have made massive arrangements by roping in the services of 2500 police personnel in and around the temple to avoid any untoward incident. They have also put up 200 CC camera to monitor the areas in and around the temple. They have also imposed traffic restrictions to avoid any kind of inconvenience to the visiting devotees.