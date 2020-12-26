Security beefed-up as over 2K farmers reach at Hry-Raj border

Gurugram, Dec 26 : In support of the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the three agricultural laws in Delhi, more than 2,000 farmers have assembled at the Haryana-Rajasthan border till Saturday, the police said.

As the number of farmers increases every day, the Haryana police have also deployed a huge force to stop farmers from entering the state.

According to the information, the farmers at the Haryana-Rajasthan border are awaiting other farmer associations to intensify their protest and head towards the national capital.

“Heavy police force has been deployed at the Delhi-Gurugram border and adjoining areas like Bilaspur, Panchgaon, Kherki Daula toll, Dundahera-Delhi border and Haryana-Rajasthan border on the National Highway-48,” a senior police official said.

“We have deployed a large number of police personnel across the national highway in view of the farmers’ decision to move towards the national capital to join the ongoing stir in Delhi. So far, we don’t have any information that any farmer group or outfit has entered Gurugram via Rewari or Rajasthan,” said the official.

Meanwhile, At the Delhi-Gurugram border, the Delhi Police are checking suspicious vehicles entering the national capital. They have installed barricades at multiple check points.

Apart from this, the Gurugram police has claimed they have deployed more than 1,500 police personnel at various points along National Highway 48 to ensure law and order situation across the district.

Moreover, police sources said farmer groups from south Haryana and Rajasthan may head towards the national capital on December 27 to support the ongoing agitation against the three farm laws.

“No untoward incident or road blocking was reported across the district so far. Senior police officers along with forces have been stationed in their areas. We have issued an advisory to all officials concerned to take precautionary measures in view of plans to block the expressway and toll plaza,” K.K. Rao, Gurugram police commissioner said.

Police officers have been asked to keep patrolling all border areas and Kherki Daula toll plaza to prevent any untoward incident, he said.

These apart, the farmer unions’ threats to block the toll plazas scheduled from December 25 to 27 did not register any response in Gurugram on Friday.

National Highway-48 and the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the expressway remain open and no protesters were seen on the stretch.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.