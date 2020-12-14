Security guard of PDP leader shot at in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 14 : Militants shot and injured the personal security guard (PSO)of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader on Monday in the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

Police said the militants fired at constable Manzoor Ahmad, security guard of PDP leader Haji Parvaiz Ahmad in Natipora outskirts area.

“The injured constable has been shifted to hospital for treatment. The area has been surrounded for searches to trace the militants”, police said.

