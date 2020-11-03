Sedition case against Kangana, sister: Mumbai Police issues fresh summons

Mumbai, Nov 3 : The Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued fresh summons to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to appear for investigations next week, officials said.

While Kangana has been called on November 9, Rangoli has to appear on November 10 before the Bandra Police, said lawyer Ravish Zamindar.

These are the second summons to the sisters after they remained absent on October 26-27 for probe in a first information report lodged against them which includes sedition charges, he said.

To the reason for skipping the previous summons, their lawyer had sent a letter to Bandra Police seeking a postponement as the sisters were busy with their brother’s wedding then, according to Zamindar.

“Among the charges include Indian Penal Code Sec. 124-A (sedition)…besides spreading communal hatred and falsehoods. The police have already recorded the statement of the complainant, Munawwarali Sahil A. Sayyed in this connection last month,” his lawyer Zamindar told IANS.

The sisters have been directed to come to Bandra Police Station on November 9-10, nearly three weeks after the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate J.Y. Ghule took cognisance of Sayyed’s complaint and ordered an FIR to be registered against the siblings on October 17.

A Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, Sayyed had accused Kangana and Rangoli of defaming the film industry, portraying the people working in it in a bad light with claims of nepotism, drug addiction, communal bias, attempting to drive a wedge between artistes of different communities, calling them murderers, insulting religions, etc, on the social media and through public statements.

In his complaint, he also charged the Ranaut sisters of seeking to create a Hindu-Muslim divide through objectionable comments, citing Rangoli’s “make the mullas and secular media stand in line and shoot them down; the history may call us Nazis, who cares” remarks.

Source: IANS

