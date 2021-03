Seeds tumble at AITA under-18 National Ranking tennis

Bengaluru, March 8 : It was a disastrous day for seeded players as the top seeds in the boys’ and girls’ categories tumbled out of the opening round of the AITA under-18 CS-7 National Ranking Championship tennis here on Monday.

Karnakata No.1 Ninaad Ravi went down to qualifier Anirudh Aditya of Tamil Nadu 2-6, 2-6 in the boys under-18 category while qualifier Soumya Ronde accounted for the top seed Meenakshi L 6-1, 6-1 in the girls under-18 to advance to the pre-quarterfinals.

Three more seeds in both the boys’ and girls’ category bit the dust at the Topspin Tennis Academy.

Results (seedings pre-fixed):

Boys under-18 singles (1st Round): Q-Anirudh Aditya bt 1-Ninaad Ravi 6-2, 6-2; Vivaan Gupta bt Parikshat Singh Dalpatia 6-0, 6-1; Akarsh V Goankar bt Saksham H Attray 6-3, 6-2; 7-Manan Nath bt Arya Subhash 6-4, 6-1; 4-Skanda Prasanna Rao bt Kunsh M Gowda 6-3, 6-3; Tarun Vetrevelan bt Mandeep Reddy Kudumala 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; Rishivandan bt Tarun Karwar 6-3, 3-6, 6-2; Shantanu Srikumar Nambiar bt 6-Rajeshwar Reddy T 6-2, 6-4; Adith Amarnath bt 5-Nithish LN Balaji 6-2, 6-1; Krish Ajay Tyagi bt Sushank BS 6-7, 6-4, 6-3; Gowin Sehwag bt Rakshak Tarun V 6-1, 2-6, 6-2; 3-Karthik S Kavin bt Jaishnu 2-6, 6-0, 6-4; Bhuvan Prakash bt 8-Neil Pillai 7-6, 6-4; Rethin Pranav bt Priyansh Solanki 6-1, 6-0; Anoop Keshavmurthy bt Vijay Raju Gangapatnam 6-2, 6-0; 2-Arjun Premkumar bt Arjan Gupta 6-3, 6-4

Girls under-18 singles (1st Round): Q-Soumya Ronde bt 1-Meenakshi L 6-1, 6-1; Siri Patil bt Zynah Amber Salar 6-3, 6-3; Sonika Jadeesh bt 8-Monisha Devarakonda 6-1, 6-1; Amodini Vijay Naik bt Samriddhi Pokarna 6-2, 6-1; Kaasvi Bhatia bt Inchara Hitemat 7-6, 6-1; 6-Sanjana Mula bt Sri Sunanda Sampath 6-3, 1-6, 6-2; Athmika Chaitanya Sreenivas bt Sreenidhi Reddy Amireddy 6-3, 6-3; LL-Nidhi B Sreenivas bt 3-Rishita Tarun Agarwal 6-0, 6-0; Q-Bharathiyana Babu Reddy bt 7-Subhrata Aubranjali 6-2, 6-2

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.