13 Feb 2020, Thu Islamic Calender
Police seize Rs 1.5 crore worth gold and diamond

Posted by Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq Updated: February 13, 2020, 2:01 pm IST
Hyderabad: Anjani Kumar, City Police Commissioner, displaying the gold and jewelry seized from an inter-state gang of thieves. The alleged four-person gang is said to be from Bihar. They have been posing as domestic servants and robbing the house owners after working with them for some time. The Police have also recovered a motorbike from the gang.

