Self lockdown: Religious places, colonies closed from today

Hyderabad: While the business community has voluntarily closed their establishments to contain the spread of coronavirus, the religious places have also decided to impose a self-lockdown. In the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in some churches, Jain temples and mosques have decided to follow suit.

Temples

Shri Parswanath Jain temple at Charkaman, Charminar, will be closed from Monday, said committee member Praveen Kumar Jain. “The Shri Mahaveer Swamy Jain Shwetamber Mandir at Feelkhana will also be closed, though poojas will continue,” said Mukesh Jain Chouhan. Many others, including the Chilkur Balaji temple, have not opened though they were allowed to do so on June 8.

Churches

“St Mary’s Basilica, started with six masses on June 8 but Vicar-General Swarna Bernard said it would be closed. St. Theresa Church — Erragadda will shut its doors from Monday,” Friar P. Jaya Paul Reddy said. Moreover, many such small churches will be shut and only the committee members will be allowed to perform rituals.

Masjids

The Jamiat Ahl-e- Hadees of the twin cities have already urged mosques under its jurisdiction to stop congregational prayers for 21 days. There are around 150 – 200 mosques of Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees in the city. These mosques will perform prayer with no more than five people.

The residential colonies and apartments

Residents of the Vasavinagar Colony on Sunday joined several other localities across the city in barring entry to outsiders. On Sunday, residents were told that two of the five roads that lead into the colony are being sealed.

Vasavinagar Colony president Telukunta Sathish Gupta stated, “We have made a representation to the police department. The latter told us that we can close roads at our own expense. We are already facing a torrid time due to two positive cases and do not want the numbers to go up.”

Meanwhile, Sri Ram Apartments, Srinagar Colony with about 40 flats strictly restricted the entry. The people are allowed to leave the apartment for grocery shopping on Sundays.