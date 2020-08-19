Self-styled journos tarnishing image of journalism profession

Hyderabad: Department of police has received several complaints against self-styled reporters and YouTube channel reporters. Even the auto rickshaw drivers, hotel owners, persons doing foreign exchange business, money transfer agents and paan shop owners are posing themselves as press reporters and are threatening the officials and staff at police stations and government offices.

During a police investigation it has been found that land grabbers and syndicates are threatening people through their YouTube channels.

Police has learnt that some people are getting fake accreditation cards and posing themselves as accredited journalists are getting involved in criminal activities. They are extorting money from people by getting their petty works done by pressurizing cops.

The profession of journalism is being tarnished by such activities of social media and YouTube reporters. Police official urged people to immediately register complaint against such activities of self-styled reporters so that strict action could be taken against them.

Three persons were arrested by the City police on Tuesday for sharing videos of hate messages on social media platforms Facebook and WhatsApp. Earlier this week, five others were arrested for similar reasons. A case was also booked against seven persons including three YouTube content generators for circulating videos of the Bengaluru violence and instigating the public.