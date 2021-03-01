SelfLove: 35-year-old woman marries self post breakup

New York: Every day we come across many bizarre wedding stories and latest one which winning internet is all about the ‘self-love’. In a peculiar wedding that went on to make international headlines, a 35-year-old from US has married herself in an intimate ceremony after breaking up with her partner.

Meg Taylor Morrison, a life and business coach from Atlanta, had always wanted to get married on Halloween 2020. But after she split from her partner just four months before that date, she did not let her dreams of tying the knot on All Hallow’s Eve get dashed.

After learning about self-marriage ceremonies, she decided that she will not to wait for the perfect partner to come and exchanged the wedding vows with herself. After walking down the aisle, Meg read out vows she had written, accepted her own wedding ring, and kissed herself in the mirror.

Meg Taylor’s primary reason behind marrying herself was to move away from trying to please other people and instead focus on putting herself first. ‘I wanted to marry myself as an act of self-love,’ Meg was quoted by Dailymail UK.

Another reason why Meg married to herself is that she wants to trust her own judgement and put her own health and happiness first on a daily basis.

Meg took to her Instagram and posted a series of pictures from her ‘self wedding’ and wrote, “My self-wedding day included: Vows to myself, Lots of crying, Lots of laughter, A fancy ass cake, All my guests feeding me that cake, Details that were quirky and so uniquely me. I highly recommend marrying yourself! I wrote a blog about my experience (you can read my vows there and see lots of other photos).”

However, this is not for the first time that we have come across such wedding story. Just a few months back, a man named Diogo Rabelo married himself after breaking up with his fiancé.