Semi-permanent make-up for alluring brows & lips

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANSlife) The youth these days are not only concerned about pigmentation, acne or dark circles, but also look for that perfect shaped brow. There are multiple procedures for ‘designer eyes, the fox eye lift utilises threads to lift the brows and the corners of the eyes to make your eyes elongated, almond-like shape a hot red at the moment, especially with the Hollywood crowd.

After celebrities like Cara Delevingne came froth, eye brows took on a renewed prominence, often making or breaking your look. With trends like the untouched brows where the brows are elegantly arched with a few hairs sticking out seemingly unruly to give you that untouched look, and bold, defined brows that catch the eye almost instantly, is where Microblading steps in. It aims to give you perfect eyebrows, however clean or dramatic you’d like them to be.

Dr. Mikki Singh, Dermatologist, Bodycraft Skincare Clinic, shares insight into the microblading procedure which is perhaps the most natural looking and popular in the semi-permanent make-up segment.

The procedure involves the manual application of extremely fine hair using pigments (similar to getting a tattoo) and is done by a certified Microblading expert doctor, who also has the hands and the mind of an artist. While the procedure is used to make over-plucked, over-threaded or over-waxed eyebrows appear fuller, it is also employed to give those with naturally gifted eyebrows a bit of a boost and definition, Dr Singh informs.

“Results of the procedure can last between 12 to 18 months and definitely works in pulling focus from tired, exhausted eyes and dark circles to your beautifully sculpted brows.”

The expert points out that another procedure which has been the talk of the town is Lip Micropigmentation, popular amongst both women and men. “The procedure, like microblading, involves the application of colour pigments using thin needles, essentially like a tattoo. Contrary to popular belief, lip micropigmentation is not only for smokers or people with dark lips looking at brightening them, it is for anyone who wants their lip to be defined, symmetrical, blushed or coloured to a shade of your choosing, semi-permanently. Lip Micropigmentation is also one of the methods used to transform thin, uneven lips that have lost shape and fullness with age,” she says.

Dr Sajesh, Microblading and Micropigmentation expert says: “Both services are done using a sterilised and disposable single use instrument. The pigments used are derma tested and some of them have Korean FDA approval as well. The procedures do not have any adverse side effects.”

Dr Singh says that as with any procedure, assessment, in this case of the face, is crucial and is always the first step. An experienced hand and, as mentioned earlier, with the thought process of an artist is a must in designing fabulous brows. This along with a strong knowledge in colour theory and a keen eye for perfection is vital to ensure that your desired brow shape and the colour of the pigments used is what suits you best, she concludes.

