Sena MLAs, MPs to donate month’s salary to tackle coronavirus

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said his party MLAs and members of Parliament (MPs) will donate their month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s relief fund for measures to tackle the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak.

Raut, executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ and Rajya Sabha member, tweeted that all MPs and legislators will contribute their month’s salary towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will definitely win this war under the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray,” Raut said.

NCP had announced on Thursday that its MPs and legislators will contribute their month’s salary towards the cause.

Similarly, Governor B S Koshyari had also decided to donate his month’s salary towards the measures being taken.

Source: PTI

