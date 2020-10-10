Senior citizen tries to rescue septic tank cleaner, both die

News Desk 1Published: 10th October 2020 9:24 pm IST
Senior citizen tries to rescue septic tank cleaner, both die

New Delhi, Oct 10 : Two persons including a 60-year-old building owner died when they entered a safety tank in Molarband in Badarpur area of South East Delhi on Saturday evening.

According to police , the owner of the building Satish Chawla, called two men to clean the septic tank of his four storey building. Manoj and his associate Devender reached there for the cleaning work. However, as the duo entered the septic tank, they collapsed and fell inside.

“When Devender went into the tank, he felt giddy and fell down in the tank. Then Manoj went inside but he also fell down. Finally Satish went in to save them but he too collapsed,” said RP Meena, DCP South East Delhi.

READ:  Rs 12,000 cr loss as Centre tweaked rules over iron ore export: Cong

Later, the people took Manoj out of the tank. He was rushed to the hospital where he is under treatment and is in a conscious state.

Then both Satish and Devender were taken out from the tank by fire brigade officials and were rushed to Apollo hospital but were declared brought dead.

“Further proceeding as per law is being done and a case u/s 304 A IPC is being registered,” the officer added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 10th October 2020 9:24 pm IST
Back to top button