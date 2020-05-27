Senior Delhi cop tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: With coronavirus cases in the national capital spiking at an alarming rate, the latest target of the deadly virus is a senior IPS officer from Delhi Police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) Monika Bhardwaj tested positive for COVID-19, officials of Delhi Police said.

Soon after the top cop tested positive for coronavirus, contact tracing of the official is underway.

Recently, an IPS officer of 2015 batch and an additional DCP rank officer also tested positive for the deadly virus.

So far, more than 400 officials of the national capital’s police force have tested positive.

In March, the Delhi Police got its first corona patient after an assistant sub-inspector posted in south Delhi was found to be positive.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.