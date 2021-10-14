Senior Maoist leader RK dies of illness

Hyderabad: Maoist Central Committee member Akkiraju Hargopal alias Ramakrishna aka RK has reportedly died after a prolonged illness. Though Chhattisgarh police have not confirmed the death of the Maoist leader but there are reports he died in Bastar forest area bordering Sukuma-Bijapur districts.

Akkiraju Hargopal alias Ramakrishna, alias RK is a member of the Maoist Central Committee.

RK is the most wanted maoist leader and he has been the mastermind behind several cases across the country. He is also accused in the assault case against former CM Chandrababu at Alipiri ghats.

He is presently a member of the Maoist Central Committee (MCC). He suffered a bullet wound in the Balimela encounter four years ago and had a miraculous escape. On October 15, 2004, the then Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy held talks with the RK and other maoist leaders.

The police department had earlier announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh on RK.

RK continued to be a key leader in the Maoist party for four decades. Ramakrishna fought hard to strengthen the Maoist party in the South and had escaped from the police on several occasions during the counter firing in Telangana state too. RK has been suffering from a chronic illness for some time and his lungs were damaged due to suspected pneumonia.