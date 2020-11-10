Senior Palestinian official Erekat dies of COVID-19

The Fatah movement has also confirmed this information.

MansoorUpdated: 10th November 2020 6:36 pm IST
Saeb Erekat, veteran Palestinian peace negotiator

Ramallah: Saeb Erekat, the veteran Palestinian peace negotiator, who was in a critical condition due to COVID-19, died on Tuesday, members of Erekat’s inner circle confirmed to Sputnik.

The Fatah movement has also confirmed this information.

The official contracted the infection in mid-October. Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Erekat’s condition had subsequently deteriorated and he was taken to the Jerusalem-based Hadassah medical centre.

The politician’s treatment had been also complicated because of a previous lung transplant surgery.

Source: ANI

READ:  UAE: 2.3 lakh Indians repatriated, 2158 die of coronavirus
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

MansoorUpdated: 10th November 2020 6:36 pm IST
Back to top button