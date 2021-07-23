Sensation at station Ghanapur after RTC bus catches fire

Hyderabad: A super luxury bus belonging to TSRTC caught fire at Station Ghanapur Mandal of Jangaon district today. However none of the passengers of the bus were injured due to the alertness of the driver of the bus . The driver observed the flames and stopped it on the side of the road immediately.

He later brought all the passengers of the bus out and saved their lives. The bus was completely gutted in flames within minutes of catching the fire causing shock among the passengers. The incident took place when the bus was going to Hyderabad from Hanmakonda town. The bus was carrying 30 passengers at the time of the fire accident. The staff of fire prevention department reached the spot and brought the flames under control.

The officials of the RTC have identified that the fire accident was the result of a short circuit in the vehicle. The local MLA from ruling TRS party reached the spot and inspected the bus. He also instilled confidence among the fear stricken passengers.