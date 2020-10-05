Sensex, Nifty open session on firm footing

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty started the session on a high note on Monday, powered by financial and technology stocks amid positive cues from Asian markets.

The BSE Sensex rallied over 253.33 points or 0.65 percent to trade at 38,950.38 and the NSE Nifty rose 93.45 points or 0.82 percent to 11,510 in opening deals.

On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank, TCS, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Axis Bank were among the top gainers surging as much as 5 percent.

Asian markets were trading higher, taking cues from positive global sentiment.

Analysts said that going ahead, the Indian market’s focus will shift to corporate earnings announcements, with the result season beginning this week.

Besides, news related to COVID-19 and updates on the US Presidential election will also be closely tracked, they said.

In the previous week’s last trading session on Thursday, the BSE Sensex surged over 629 points or 1.65 percent; while the NSE Nifty advanced by more than 169 points or 1.51 percent.

Domestic markets were closed on Friday on account of ‘Gandhi Jayanti’.

In the holiday-shortened week gone by, the Sensex advanced 1,308.39 points or 3.49 percent, and the Nifty rallied 366.70 points or 3.31 percent.

Source: PTI