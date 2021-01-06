Sensex pares major gains after hitting record high

Mumbai, Jan 6 : The key Indian equity indices hit fresh all-time high levels on Wednesday morning before shedding major gains to trade marginally higher.

Sensex opened at an all-time high of 48,616.66, and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange touched a new record of 14,244.15 points.

Around 10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 48,490.46, higher by 52.68 or 0.11 per cent from its previous close of 48,437.78.

The Nifty50 was trading at 14,217.15, higher by 17.65 points or 0.12 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were ONGC, State Bank of India and Titan Company, while the major losers were ITC, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries.

