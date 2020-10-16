Sensex rebounds 254 pts; banking, metal stocks take charge

Global markets traded mixed amid concerns over a resurgence in coronavirus cases in some parts of the world.

MansoorUpdated: 16th October 2020 4:40 pm IST
Markets ride Reliance rally; Sensex zooms 646 pts

Mumbai: Indian equities on Friday recovered from the massive losses suffered in the previous session, with banking, metal and IT counters leading the rally.

After fighting bouts of volatility, the BSE Sensex closed 254.57 points or 0.64 percent higher at 39,982.98.

Intra-day, the 30-share benchmark swung over 426 points, touching the day’s peak at 40,125.71 and the lowest level at 39,700.

The NSE gauge Nifty settled 82.10 points or 0.70 percent up at 11,762.45.

On the Sensex chart, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Ultratech Cement, PowerGrid, ONGC, Kotak Bank, and Axis Bank were among prominent gainers.

Of the 30 Sensex constituents, 24 ended with gains.

READ:  Rupee ends 5 paise lower at 73.36 against USD

HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, Nestle India, and Sun Pharma suffered losses.

The rupee on Friday settled almost flat at 73.35 against the US dollar in the absence of any fresh trigger.

Global markets traded mixed amid concerns over a resurgence in coronavirus cases in some parts of the world.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

MansoorUpdated: 16th October 2020 4:40 pm IST
Back to top button