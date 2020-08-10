Sensex up 300 points, Nifty above 11,300 mark

Mumbai, Aug 10 : The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Monday morning with the BSE Sensex gaining over 300 points.

Healthy buying was witnessed in healthcare, capital goods, auto and banking stocks.

Around 10.15 a.m., Sensex was trading at 38,344.31, higher by 303.74 points or 0.80 per cent from the previous close of 38,040.57.

It opened at 38,168.42 and touched an intra-day high of 38,420.68 and a low of 38,163.71 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,309.45, higher by 95.40 points or 0.85 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and Sun Pharmaceutical, while the major losers were Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints.

