Series of Saudi-led airstrikes target Houthis in Yemen

Sanaa: A series of airstrikes was carried out by warplanes of the Saudi Arabia-led coalition against the Houthi militia in various areas of Yemen in the past 24 hours, according to a military official.

The official said that “a large number of Saudi-led airstrikes struck the Houthi-held sites in the country’s turbulent oil-rich province of Marib and in other flashpoint areas”, reports Xinhua news agency.

The airstrikes precisely bombed the Houthi militia forces in Marib and in areas located on the country’s western coast particularly near Hodeidah, he confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition stated it conducted 35 aerial operations against the Iran-backed Houthis near Marib, killing more than 200 militants and destroying 21 military vehicles during the past 24 hours.

According to the coalition’s statement, the air raids also struck the Houthi militia forces along the country’s western coast to support the government forces and protect civilians in the coastal areas of Hodeidah.

During the past weeks, hundreds of Houthi fighters were either killed or injured as a result of the intensified Saudi aerial shelling launched to support the government forces in Marib and elsewhere in Yemen, according to local sources.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia launched in February a major offensive toward Marib in an attempt to seize control of the province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since September 2014 when the Houthi militia forced the internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.