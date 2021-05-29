Sesame Workshop – India to air new Telugu Youtube content for kids

Hyderabad: Sesame workshop – India, the local Indian arm of Sesame Workshop, is adding an all new range of furry and funny Telugu content to help children grow smarter, stronger and kinder.

From animated series to live action muppet segments, the Telugu YouTube channel has lined up a colorful repository of beloved muppet characters – Abby, Cookie Monster, Elmo, and Chamki.

To scale up the fun and happiness quotient of the Telugu channel, it is also gearing up to host its original fun premieres in collaboration with Aadya Paidipally and Sitara Ghattamaneni, who have their own popular YouTube channel.

Aadya Paidipally is the daughter of Telugu film director Vamshi Paidipally, while Sitara Ghattamaneni is the daughter of Superstars Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar. Since its recent launch, Sesame Workshop – India’s Telugu YouTube channel has launched 51 iconic Sesame Street videos, dubbed in Telugu that have already got about 1.9 million views.

Sesame Workshop – India’s Telugu channel hopes to bring more fun and excitement with the summer launch of fun and fantasy series like Abby’s Amazing adventures, Cookie’s crumby pictures and the upcoming segments – Elmo’s wonderful world, Cookie Monster’s foodie truck and the Sesame’s do-it-yourself series that have been international successes!

It will also feature a series where the kids duo Aadya & Sitara will be seen having fun with the furry and funny characters – Elmo, Chamki and Cookie Monster. For fun and exciting kids videos, you can find Sesame Workshop – India, Telugu YouTube Channel here.