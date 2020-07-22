Seven deaths, 1,430 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Hyderabad: The rise in COVID-19 cases continued in Telangana on Tuesday, with 1,430 infections and seven deaths being reported, taking the tally of in the state to 47,705 and fatalities to 429.

Out of the 1,430 new cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 703, followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts with 117 and 105 cases respectively.

A state government bulletin said 36,385 people (76 per cent) have recovered so far, while 10,891were under treatment.

The bulletin said 16,855 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, 2,93,077 samples have been tested.

the tests per million population was 7,327, while cumulative sample positivity rate was 16 per cent.

The bulletin said the government has made elaborate arrangements for treating COVID-19 patients and that sufficient beds are available in government hospitals.

It said people can contact 9154170960 on WhatsApp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals or laboratories.

