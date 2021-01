New Delhi, Jan 25 : Seven sportspersons were on Monday conferred the Padma Shri award. The awardees include no cricketer.

The list of awardees:

P Anitha (basketball), Mouma Das (table tennis), Anshu Jamsenpa (mountaineering), Sudha Singh (athletics), Virender Singh (wrestling in deaf category), KY Venkatesh (para-athlete) and Madhavan Nambiar (athletics coach).