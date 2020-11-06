Seven women rescued as prostitution racket busted in Bengaluru, 6 held

Bengaluru: Six persons were held and seven women were rescued after the Bengaluru crime branch busted a prostitution racket in the Cottonpet area, an official said on Friday.

On Thursday, the City Crime Branch (CCB) raided Shivas Stays Delux lodge, where prostitution was going-on.



“The CCB has raided Shivas Stays Delux lodge, where prostitution was going-on. Seven women have been rescued and six accused have been arrested,” Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Sandeep Patil.

Further details regarding the matter are awaited.

Source: ANI