Seven women rescued as prostitution racket busted in Bengaluru, 6 held

Mohd Aslam HussainPublished: 6th November 2020 12:50 pm IST

Bengaluru: Six persons were held and seven women were rescued after the Bengaluru crime branch busted a prostitution racket in the Cottonpet area, an official said on Friday.

On Thursday, the City Crime Branch (CCB) raided Shivas Stays Delux lodge, where prostitution was going-on.


“The CCB has raided Shivas Stays Delux lodge, where prostitution was going-on. Seven women have been rescued and six accused have been arrested,” Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Sandeep Patil.
Further details regarding the matter are awaited. 

Source: ANI

