Several WH staffers reportedly test Covid-19 positive

By News Desk 1 Published: 17th September 2020 11:58 am IST
Washington, Sep 17 : Several White House staffers have reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has refused to confirm the news.

According to tweets by Brazilian journalist Raquel Krahenbuhl, routine Covid-19 tests for White House reporters were delayed by some 30 minutes on Wednesday because they were told by staff members that “we had a couple of positives today”, reports Xinhua news agency.

Krahenbuhl, joined by press pool reporters on the driveway at the White House complex, later asked Meadows if he had information about those positive tests.

“I don’t comment on any health-related issues as it relates to the White House ever,” Meadows responded.

Several staffers and members of the White have tested positive for the virus in recent months.

In May it was revealed that a personal valet for Trump, who among other tasks serves the President his meals, had contracted the virus.

That same month, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller also tested positive.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

