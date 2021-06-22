SGAEC runs a contest for centenary celebrations of AMU

New Delhi: Sir Syed Global Awards Excellence Committee is organising Sir Syed Memorial Lecture(Ongoing Online Contest) under the patronage of Aligarh Muslim University for AMU Alumni to be part of AMU centenary celebrations to be held on July 18, 2021.

Participants have to abide by some rules to participate in the contest which has a whooping cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for the winner.

The candidate has to make a five minute video in URDU speaking about “Sir Syed Ahmed khan” and submit it before June 30, 2021.

Top three entries will be selected considering the number of views, likes and shares on respective videos and the winner will be announced by the esteemed jury on July 18 when the three participants will have to make a seven minute duration video live on Vertex events Dubai’s page.

In one of the submitted videos of a candidate/speaker Ammar khan starts by glorifying the Almighty and addressing the viewers and jury members, he furthers speaks on how quintessential Sir Syed Ahmed was in his vision and impeccable efforts to modernize education and its importance is same like collecting ocean in a pot .

Orator Ammar says during the nineteenth and twentieth century there have been many eminent scholars but Sir Syed Ahmed has had an outstanding personality of them all, he was a man of wisdom and grace , who was a nationalist rendering service to humankind. He was a well versed journalist in Urdu, Persian and Arabic languages. With being a poet and intellect he was also a scholar in Islamic studies and an interpreter of Quran.

He firmly thought that the hindrances in the society can be eradicated and solved through modernizing education and believed that the evils of the society can be erased by education.

Sir syed ahmed day is celebrated each year on October 17. The seeds of schools and colleges he sown under his guidance for science and technology has sprung into a giant tree as Aligarh Muslim University. Today youth from all the globe come to AMU for gaining top class education.

Speaker Ammar culminates his speech by expressing gratitude for the organisers for conducting Sir Syed Ahmed lecture on the centenary celebrations of AMU.