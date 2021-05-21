Shaadi Mubarak Scheme: Beneficiaries receive cheques at doorstep in Khammam

Khammam: Beneficiaries of Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes received cheques at their doorsteps in Khammam District, Telangana. The decision to deliver them at the doorsteps was taken keeping in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report published in Telangana Today, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders and corporators went to beneficiaries’ doorstep to deliver the cheques. The newly-elected Mayor and Dy. Mayor are also distributing the cheques among beneficiaries.

TRS corporator K. Vaishnavi distributed cheques in her constituency on Thursday. Mayor Ponukollu Neeraja, Deputy Mayor Shaik Fathima Zohara and 38th division corporator, Alia Shoukath and corporator & TRS city wing president Kamartapu Murali have distributed Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana cheques to the beneficiaries of the schemes.

The beneficiaries thanked the State government for releasing the cheques even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It may be mentioned that under Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi, financial assistance of Rs. 1, 00,166 is provided for the marriage of girls belonging to poorer sections of the society.