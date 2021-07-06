Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Ranveer, Alia to appear in BIG film

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday announced his next exciting project with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The love story will reunite Gully Boy lead pair Ranveer and Alia. Apart from them, the movie will also bring veterans Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in the key roles.

According to Bollywood Hungama report, Ranveer and Alia will be seen as Rocky and Rani. Shabana and Dharamendra will play Alia’s grandparents. Jaya Bachchan who has worked with Karan before in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Kal Ho Na Ho will play Ranveer Singh’s grandmother.

On the occasion of Ranveer’s birthday on Tuesday, Karan took to Instagram and shared the news. “Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it. Presenting ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt,” he wrote.

The movie, which will release in 2022, is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy.

Along with it, KJo also unveiled the motion poster of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, too, shared the same news on their respective Instagram handles.

“An exceptional love story with my favourite people,” Alia wrote.

The birthday boy is extremely excited about the new film.

“A special announcement on my special day! Presenting – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with my dazzling supernova Alia Bhatt, directed by the genre himself, kaleidoscopic visionary Karan Johar, and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. Coming to charm you in 2022,” Ranveer posted.