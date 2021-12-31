Shadan Institute of Management Studies conducts orientation program

Hyderabad: Shadan Institute of Management Studies (SIMS) conducted an orientation program on Thursday at its complex at Khairatabad, Hyderabad under the chair of Principal Prof Ilyas ur Rehman.

Mrs. Maria Tahseen delivered a welcome speech while the senior batch students welcomed the guests with flowers to start the program. A large number of boys and girls undergraduate students for courses such as arts, commerce, business studies, science, and engineering were in attendance.

In his keynote, the Principle SIMS professor Ilyas ur Rahman shed the light on the achievement of the institution right from the days when it was set up by its chief promoter Dr. Mohammed Rasul Khan.

“SIMS provides quality education from kg to PG in its institutions including junior, degree, pharmacy, mechanical professional and medical colleges,” Prof Rahman said and added, “Dr. Wizarat Rasool Khan was a man of vision who focused on the education of minorities, especially the girls. Now his son Mohammed Shah Alam Rasool Khan is actively taking forward the mission of his father by setting up two pharmacy colleges – one for women.” He presented a report on the results of the 2019-21 batch.

Prof. Ahmed Ullah Khan Chairman of PCMB also addressed the students. He emphasizes the importance of human and social values in life. He reiterated the need for education for women.

Other speakers like Prof Satya Narayan Rao, Controller Exams, St.Joseph Degree and PG College, and Rahman Sharif OSD -SES also addressed the students.

The SIMS Chairman Mohammed Shah Alam Rasool Khan congratulated the students and expressed his good wishes for the students of the new MBA batch.

The program was concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Razia Sultana.