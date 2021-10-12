Shadnagar municipal commissioner suspended after 2 workers die

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday suspended D. Lavanya, municipal commissioner of the Shadnagar municipality after two workers died a day earlier while laying a drainage pipeline at Chattanpally.

Dr. N. Satyanarayana, director of Municipal Administration, issued orders for Lavanya’s suspension in connection with the incident in which two daily wage labourers named Srinivas and Krishnaiah died while were working on the underground drainage project. According to local news reports, both of them died after loose soil at the site caved at Chatanpally of Shadnagar, which is on the outskirts of the city.

After the incident, the private contractor who was given the job was suspended. Three other workers who were reportedly trapped under debris however were rescued. A case has also been registered against the contractor.

In his order on Tuesday, the Municipal Administration department’s director said that there was “lack of supervision” on Lavanya’s part, and that there was necessity to place her under suspension. She will be under suspension with pay until further orders. In her place, Ahmed Shafiullah, assistant director, C&DMA, will be in charge as Shadnagar municipal commissioner.