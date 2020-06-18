Meet Shafique Ul Hassan who shared news clippings for 1000 days

New Delhi: Shafique Ul Hassan has made a world record for sharing the clippings of correct news to counterattack the fake news which is being propagated by a particular group against a specific community. He single-handedly, without any interruption, uploaded the news for one thousand days--whether there is rain or shine. For his yeoman task, he has received an international award from the International Book of Records.

Mohammed Ahmed Kazmi interviewed Shafique on his YouTube channel Media Star World in the programme ‘Aapke roo baru’. During the interview Shafique said he undertook this task on 26 June 2017, when a 16-year-old boy – Hafiz Junaid was lynched and the news appeared in Indian Express.

Dream to eradicate spread of false news

He further added that his dream will be unfulfilled unless his task becomes a huge movement and eradicates the spread of false news from the media.

Shafique is overwhelmed by the messages of appreciation and love he received, he said tears flowed from his eyes, he thinks his work is meagre and the love of people is magnanimous. But, he complains that nobody came forward to offer their services physically and share his responsibilities.

1000 days

After completing 1000 days, when he wanted to take a break due to his health issues, many people including some influential personalities contacted him and requested not to stop this service as it is the need of the hour--for the community and for the country. As people are ready to offer technical support and other help, Shafique is hopeful that he can make a team to work in an organized way on an international level.

Secret of success

In an interview to NewsNext he unleashes the secret of his success ‘to win hearts and keep good relations with the clients and friends is the secret of success’, says Shafique. He further adds, his policy is to always forgive others even if they are wrong.

In an interview to another channel on YouTube “Shama News” he said that it was not his aim to achieve the International award, his aim was to fight against the fake news.

Personal background

Hassan started his career as a young journalist at the age of 16 years when he published a Hindi newspaper.

Later, when his father admonished him to complete his formal education, he discontinued publishing it.

He sought admission in XI class. After passing XII class examination, he took admission in BA course in IGNOU. Later, he completed MA in Political Science from Jamia Millia Islamia.

He visited many cities like Aligarh, Lucknow, Bangalore etc.

Professional career

Hassan came to Delhi on 13th April 1986. He said that he had only Rs. 5 in his pocket at that time. He started his work from Qarol Bagh in New Delhi.

He took an interview of Haji Mastan. He covered Saddam Husain’s news item.

In 1987, he started an advertising agency by name, “Sky Adds” which fetched him Rs. 4500 per month.

