Shah Ali Banda jewellery merchants to close shops by 4:30 pm

By Mohammed Hussain Published: June 25, 2020, 1:06 am IST
Jewellery stores opt to close much before the government's set time

Hyderabad: Concerned over the spike in Covid-19 cases in GHMC limits, merchant associations of gold, silver and diamond in Old City have decided to close their shops by 4:30 pm from today.

Though government orders allow them to operate till 8 pm, merchants have voluntarily decided to close by 4:30 pm citing the safety of their staff and customers.

“We don’t want to put the lives of customers, staff and ours at risk when the COVID-19 cases are rising,” says Shahalibanda Gold, Silver and Diamonds Merchants Association member. 

Also, the merchants pointed out that that their business had not been the same as before pre-pandemic times with most customers refraining from shopping.

