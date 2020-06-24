Shah Ali Banda jewellery merchants to close shops by 4:30 pm

Hyderabad: Concerned over the spike in Covid-19 cases in GHMC limits, merchant associations of gold, silver and diamond in Old City have decided to close their shops by 4:30 pm from today.
Though government orders allow them to operate till 8 pm, merchants have voluntarily decided to close by 4:30 pm citing the safety of their staff and customers.
“We don’t want to put the lives of customers, staff and ours at risk when the COVID-19 cases are rising,” says Shahalibanda Gold, Silver and Diamonds Merchants Association member.
Also, the merchants pointed out that that their business had not been the same as before pre-pandemic times with most customers refraining from shopping.
